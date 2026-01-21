BofA Securities buys nearly 1 pc stake in RBL Bank for Rs 178 cr

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) BofA Securities on Wednesday bought nearly a 1 per cent stake in private sector lender RBL Bank from BNP Paribas Financial Markets for almost Rs 178 crore through an open market transaction.

US-based BofA Securities, through its arm BofA Securities Europe SA purchased 60 lakh shares, amounting to a 0.97 per cent stake in RBL Bank, as per the block deal data available on the BSE.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 296 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 177.60 crore.

Meanwhile, BNP Paribas Financial Markets picked up the same number of shares at the same price.

The scrip of RBL Bank rose 1.31 per cent to finish at Rs 297.55 apiece on the BSE.

In a separate block deal on the BSE, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale on Wednesday collectively bought 15.49 lakh shares of Adani Green from BNP Paribas for Rs 136 crore.

Goldman Sachs, through its affiliate Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, purchased 10 lakh shares of Adani Green, and Societe Generale acquired 5.49 lakh shares of the company.

The shares were picked up in the price range of Rs 879.5-883.3 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 136.61 crore.

Meanwhile, BNP Paribas, through its arm BNP Paribas Financial Markets, offloaded the same amount of shares at the same price.

Shares of Adani Green slipped 0.42 per cent to settle at Rs 879.60 apiece on the BSE.

In another deal on the NSE, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and its arm divested a combined 2.6 per cent stake in quick service restaurant operator Restaurant Brands Asia for nearly Rs 96 crore through open market transactions.

Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA), formerly known as Burger King India Ltd, is a part of US-based Restaurant Brands International Inc. It owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic QSR brands -- Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs.

A total of 1,51,34,980 equity shares representing a 2.6 per cent stake in RBA were offloaded by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and its affiliate 238 Plan Associates LLC, as per the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

US-based MIT sold a little over 1.17 crore equity shares of RBA and 238 Plan Associates LLC disposed of 33.88 lakh shares of the QSR operator, at an average price of Rs 63.31 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 95.82 crore.

Details of Restaurant Brands Asia's shares could not be ascertained on the NSE.

Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia rose 1.46 per cent to close at Rs 64.61 apiece on the NSE. PTI HG TRB