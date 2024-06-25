BofA Securities sells shares of 5 companies for Rs 859 crore

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) BofA Securities on Tuesday offloaded shares of five companies, including Grasim Industries and Manappuram Finance, for Rs 859 crore through open market transactions.

BofA Securities Europe SA, an arm of New York-based BofA Securities, also sold shares of Dhani Services, Ramkrishna Forgings and Tilaknagar Industries through separate block deals on the BSE.

As per the data available, BofA Securities Securities Europe SA sold 1 crore shares of Dhani Services, 14.12 lakh scrips of Grasim Industries, and 38.48 lakh shares of Manappuram Finance.

In addition, BofA Securities Securities Europe SA also offloaded 31.17 lakh shares of Ramkrishna Forgings and 35.30 lakh shares of Tilaknagar Industries.

The shares were disposed of in the range of Rs 52.08-2,517 apiece, taking the combined transaction size to Rs 859.68 crore.

Meanwhile, Societe Generale, a France-based financial services company, bought the shares of these companies at the same price.

Shares of Dhani Services jumped 6.67 per cent to close at Rs 51.79 apiece on the BSE, scrip of Ramakrishna Forgings rose 2.59 per cent to settle at Rs 919.10, and Grasim Industries' shares gained 0.06 per cent to end at Rs 2,516.55.

However, shares of Tilaknagar Industries fell 2.18 per cent to finish at Rs 253.40 per piece, and the scrip of Manappuram Finance slipped 0.44 per cent to end at Rs 192.85 apiece on the bourse. PTI HG HG BAL BAL