BoI partners New India Assurance for general insurance products for its customers

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Bank of India and New India Assurance have entered into a strategic partnership to offer a wide range of general insurance products to customers of the public sector bank.

With this tie-up, Bank of India's customers will have access to insurance solutions, including health, motor, personal accident, home, and commercial insurance products offered by NIACL, a systemically important insurance company, the lender said in a release.

"The tie-up is a step forward in offering comprehensive insurance solutions under one roof," said Bank of India MD & CEO Rajneesh Karnatak.

Girija Subramanian, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, The New India Assurance Co Ltd (NIACL), expressed confidence that the partnership will enhance insurance penetration for Bank of India customers and provide them with quality service and protection.

Bank of India has over 5,200 branches across the country, while New India Assurance brings with it over 100 years of excellence in the general insurance sector, making this partnership a powerful alliance in India's bancassurance ecosystem, as per the release.