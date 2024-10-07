BoI posts 14 pc loan growth in second quarter

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Monday said it has posted a credit growth of 14.4 per cent at Rs 6.21 lakh crore for the second quarter ended September.

Total advances were at Rs 5.43 lakh crore at the end of September 30, 2023, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

The lender reported a 10.1 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 7.75 lakh crore as against Rs 7.03 lakh crore at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year.

Total business of the bank rose 12 per cent to Rs 13.96 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 12.46 lakh crore at the end of September 30, 2023.