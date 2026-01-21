New Delhi (PTI): Bank of India (BoI) on Wednesday reported a 7.5 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 2,705 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The public sector bank had a standalone net profit of Rs 2,517 crore in the October-December quarter of 2024-25.

Its total income rose to Rs 21,205 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 19,957 crore in the same quarter of FY25.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) of BoI improved to 2.26 per cent of gross loans in Q3 of FY26 from 3.69 per cent in the year-ago period.

Shares of BoI closed at Rs 157.55 apiece, down 1.32 per cent over the previous close on BSE.