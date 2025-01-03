BoI reports 15 pc loan growth in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Friday said it has posted a credit growth of 15.3 per cent at Rs 6.51 lakh crore for the December quarter.

Advertisment

Total advances were Rs 5.65 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

The lender reported a 12.3 per cent rise in total deposits to Rs 7.94 lakh crore as against Rs 7.07 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

Total business of the bank rose 13.6 per cent to Rs 14.46 lakh crore as compared to Rs 12.72 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023. PTI DP TRB