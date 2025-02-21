BOI reports Rs 226.84 cr loan fraud by Gupta Power Infrastructure

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) State-owned Bank of India (BOI) on Friday reported a fraud of Rs 226.84 crore by Odisha-based Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd to the Reserve Bank.

The bank has informed that Non Performing Asset (NPA) of Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd has been declared as fraud, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

Against the outstanding amount of Rs 226.84 crore, the bank has made provisions of Rs 212.62 crore in case of Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd, it said.

For the third quarter ended December 2024, BoI posted a 35 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 2,517 crore against Rs 1,870 crore in the year-ago period.

The lenders' total income increased to Rs 19,957 crore during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal against Rs 16,411 crore a year ago.

The interest income of the bank rose to Rs 18,210 crore against Rs 15,218 crore in the third quarter of the preceding year.

Its net interest income (NII) increased to Rs 6,070 crore against Rs 5,463 crore for Q3 FY24. PTI DP HVA