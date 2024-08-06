Boilers Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha to promote ease of doing business

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A boilers bill to replace a century old law, decriminalise certain offences and promote ease of doing business was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the commerce and industry ministry said.

It said that the bill, which will repeal the Boilers Act, 1923, was approved by the Union Cabinet on August 2.

Specific provisions have been made in the Bill to ensure the safety of persons working inside a boiler, it said adding it also talked about repair of boilers to be undertaken by qualified and competent persons.

The ministry said that the re-enacted legislation meets the current requirements of stakeholders including industry, personnel working on/with boilers and implementers in the country and is as per need in the current times.

The similar provisions which are at different places in the Boilers Act,1923 have been grouped together in six chapters for easier reading and understanding of the Act.

All the functions/powers of the central and state governments and Central Boilers Board have been enumerated in detail to avoid any confusion.

For Ease of Doing Business, it said the bill will benefit boiler users including those in the MSME sector as provisions related to the decriminalisation have been incorporated.

Out of the seven offences, to ensure safety of boilers and personnel dealing with boilers, in four major offences which may result in loss of life and property, criminal penalties are retained.

For other offences, provision is being made for fiscal penalty, it said adding for all non-criminal offences 'fine' has been converted into 'penalty' to be levied through executive mechanism instead of courts as existed earlier.

Further redundant or obsolete provisions have been omitted.

"The Boilers Bill, 2024 was introduced in Rajya Sabha today (on August 06, 2024)," it said.

The Boilers Act, 1923, a pre-constitution Act, deals with the safety of life and property.

"Hence, it is important to continue with the enactment by reviewing the provisions of the existing Act and introduction of a new Boilers Bill, 2024 in Parliament," it said. PTI RR MR