Bokaro Steel Plant convenes Head of Projects meet to accelerate expansion

Bokaro, Dec 19 (PTI) Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on Friday commenced a high-level, two-day National Head of Projects (HOP) meet, organised by its Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL), a move aimed at achieving expansion and SAIL's Vision-2030 roadmap.

The meet brought together senior leadership from the SAIL Corporate Office, integrated steel plants, mines, and units across the country, with the objective of strengthening project execution, resolving critical bottlenecks, and accelerating SAIL's strategic expansion plans, the BSL said in a statement.

Addressing the gathering through online mode, Alok Verma, Director-in-Charge, Rourkela Steel Plant and Link Director for Bokaro Steel Plant, emphasised the critical linkage between timely infrastructure development and enhanced production capability.

He highlighted that on-time completion of ongoing and upcoming projects is crucial for achieving SAIL's long-term capacity expansion and production targets.

Participants conducted a detailed status review of ongoing initiatives and collectively agreed to resolve all major pending issues by March 2026, ensuring accountability and time-bound compliance, the statement said.

Highlighting the role of technology in enhancing transparency and efficiency, Sudhir Kumar, GM (Projects), BSL, delivered a detailed presentation on the Digital Project Monitoring System (DPMS).

Discussions focused on strengthening integrated physical and financial monitoring of projects.

The session also deliberated on steps to enable seamless data flow, real-time reporting, improved resource management, and early identification of project risks.

"The HOP Meet is expected to strengthen inter-unit coordination, accelerate project execution, enhance safety and quality compliance, optimise resource utilisation, and standardise project management practices across SAIL. The platform facilitates sharing of best practices and collective problem-solving, leading to improved operational efficiency and timely project delivery," the statement said.

The meeting will conclude on Saturday, with finalisation of actionable strategies and adoption of best practices across all SAIL units.

The outcomes of this HOP Meet will significantly support SAIL in achieving its organisational goals in alignment with SAIL's Vision-2030 roadmap, it said. PTI NAM NN