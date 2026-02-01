Bold Budget that combines growth with inclusion: Bharti chairman Sunil Mittal

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Mittal on Sunday said the Union Budget's infrastructure and logistics push, focus on energy efficiency and impetus for the data centre ecosystem, will strengthen confidence in India's burgeoning digital economy.

Mittal termed it "a bold Budget that combines growth with inclusion" and noted that the strong emphasis on skilling, alongside sustained investments in science, innovation, and research are timely and will strengthen domestic capabilities, advancing import substitution in critical sectors. The telecom industry honcho said that Budget measures bolstering infrastructure and logistics, with a focus on energy efficiency and impetus for the data centre ecosystem will further reinforce confidence in India's burgeoning digital economy.

"Bharti remains highly committed to playing its part in enabling technology-led growth, expanding financial inclusion, and accelerating future-ready education through Bharti Airtel Foundation to secure India's talent dividend," he added.