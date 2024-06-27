Bollywood actor Aamir Khan buys apartment in Pali Hill, Mumbai for nearly Rs 10cr

New Delhi, June 27 (PTI) Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has bought an apartment in a upscale residential building at Pali Hills in Bandra West, Mumbai for nearly Rs 10 crore.

According to property registration documents accessed and analyzed by real estate consultant SquareYards.com, Khan has executed the deed of transfer of a residential property in his name in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb. The actor acquired this prestigious property for Rs 9.75 crore.

The property is ready-to-move-in and approximately 1,027 square feet (carpet area) in size.

The transfer deed, which was finalised on June 25th, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

The property is located in Bella Vista Apartments, an upscale residential building situated in Pali Hills area.

Pali Hills is one of Mumbai’s most prestigious and sought-after residential areas. Known for its tranquil environment and verdant landscapes, Pali Hills offers a stark contrast to the hustle and bustle of the city.

This upscale locality is home to several celebrities, industrialists, and expatriates, the consultant said.

Post-COVID pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for luxury housing properties across major cities. Celebrities, industrialists and top executives are among major buyers. PTI MJH MJH MR