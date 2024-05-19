Bollywood actor, social media influencers rally behind Goyal's Lok Sabha candidacy

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, a number of new-age social media influencers and content creators have extended their best wishes to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North.

The constituency is going to polls on Monday.

Shetty in a social media post said: "wishing my dear friend @PiyushGoyal ji all the best as he contests from Mumbai North tomorrow. Your dedication is unmatched -- from top safety as Railways Minister, to securing India's energy as Power Minister, to the WTO success as Minister of Commerce, and many more. Your excellence knows no bounds. And am confident that your victory will be equally spectacular.@BJP4India @BJP4Mumbai".

Social media players Anant Ladha, Gaurav Thakur and social media influencer-cum-entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia too have extended their best wishes to the minister.

"All the best @piyushgoyalofficial. Debuting from North Mumbai elections tomorrow after serving 10 years in Rajya Sabha," Thakur said in a post on Instagram. PTI RR HVA