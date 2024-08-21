Bollywood star Salman Khan becomes brand ambassador for GRM Overseas

New Delhi: Basmati rice exporter GRM Overseas on Wednesday said it has appointed Bollywood actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador for basmati rice and wheat flour.

GRM Overseas Managing Director Atul Garg said Khan's mass appeal and fan base align with the company's 10X brand range of basmati rice and 10x Shakti range of wheat flour.

"I'm excited to partner with GRM, a brand that shares my belief in the importance of quality and authenticity," Khan said in a statement.

The partnership aims to leverage Khan's iconic status to strengthen GRM's brand presence and connect with consumers globally, the company said.

Founded in 1974, GRM Overseas exports premium basmati rice to over 42 countries and has expanded from a rice manufacturing and trading house to a consumer staples organization.

The company said it plans to use Khan's influence to inspire consumers to make healthier food choices and join a movement prioritising sustainability and empowerment.

GRM Overseas is listed on both National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange.