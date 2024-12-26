Bollywood stars, Ashish Kacholia-backed realtor Sri Lotus Developers files Rs 792-cr IPO papers

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Bollywood stars and renowned investor Ashish Kacholia-backed Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 792 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is completely a fresh issue of shares with no Offer-for-Sale (OFS) component. The offer also includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

As per the draft papers filed on Tuesday, proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 550 crore will be used for investment in its subsidiaries, Richfeel Real Estate Pvt Ltd, Dhyan Projects Pvt Ltd and Tryksha Real Estate Pvt Ltd for part-funding the development and construction cost of its ongoing projects, Amalfi, The Arcadian and Varun, respectively; besides a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Earlier this month, Sri Lotus Developers raised over Rs 407 crore by alloting 2.66 crore shares on a private placement basis.

Among the investors, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan purchased around 6.7 lakh shares for Rs 10 crore, while the Shah Rukh Khan Family Trust acquired about 6.75 lakh shares for Rs 10.1 crore. Ashish Kacholia picked up 33.33 lakh shares for Rs 50 crore.

Other notable investors include Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Tiger Jackie Shroff, Ektaa Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor and Jeetendra alias Ravi Amarnath Kapoor.

The Anand Kamalnayan Pandit-promoted company is a real estate developer engaged in construction of residential and commercial premises in Mumbai, Maharashtra, with a focus in redevelopment projects in the ultra luxury segment and luxury segment in the western suburbs.

As of November 2024, the company has a developable area of 0.68 million square feet across both residential and commercial properties. Further, it has completed three projects, while it has six ongoing projects, and seven upcoming projects.

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 461.57 crore in fiscal 2024, from Rs 166.87 crore in the preceding fiscal and profit after tax surged to Rs 119.81 crore in fiscal 2024, from Rs 16.29 crore in the previous fiscal.

For the six months ended September 30, 2024, revenue from operations was at Rs 243.42 crore, and profit after tax at Rs 90.63 crore.

Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue. PTI SP DRR