BoM appoints Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as Chief Technology Officer

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has appointed Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the bank.

His appointment is effective from September 28, 2023, the Pune-based lender said in a statement.

He brings with him a wealth of experience spanning over 28 years in the realm of the IT Industry, it said.

Prior to joining BoM, Srivastava held the position of Vice President - Lead Enterprise Architect with Barclays Global Technology Centre in Pune. PTI DP SHW