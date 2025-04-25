BOM Q4 profit rises by 23% to Rs 1,493 cr; plans to raise Rs 7,500 cr in FY26

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday reported a 23 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,493 crore in the March 2025 quarter on the back of core income and reduction in bad loans.

The Pune-headquartered bank had earned a net profit of Rs 1,218 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 7,711 crore against Rs 6,488 crore a year ago, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income grew to Rs 6,731 crore during the period under review, from Rs 5,467 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 20.59 per cent to Rs 3,116 crore against Rs 2,584 crore for Q4FY24.

Talking to the media while announcing quarterly numbers, BoM managing director and chief executive officer Nidhu Saxena said the board has given approval for raising Rs 7,500 crore through a mix of debt and equity.

The capital raise would also help the bank to bring down the government's holding from the existing 79.60 per cent.

On the asset quality side, gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) declined to 1.74 per cent of gross advances as of March 2025 from 1.88 per cent by the end of March 2024.

Net NPAs also came down to 0.18 per cent of the advances from 0.25 per cent at the end of 2024.

However, provisions towards NPAs rose to Rs 640 crore as compared to Rs 457 crore a year ago.

Provision Coverage ratio improved to 98.26 per cent as on March 31, 2025, against 98.34 per cent as on March 31, 2024.

During the financial year 2024-25, the bank earned a net profit of Rs 5,520 crore against Rs 4,055 crore in the previous year, registering a growth of 36.12 per cent.

The total income increased to Rs 28,402 crore during the financial year from Rs 23,493 crore in the previous year.

Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 1.75 per cent for 2024-25 against 1.50 per cent for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to 4.01 per cent as compared to 3.97 per cent in the previous year.

The bank's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share or 15 per cent for the year ended March 31, 2025.

The bank plans to add up to 1,000 branches over the next five years, with an average of 200-220 branches per year. PTI DP DP SHW