Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co posts Q2 profit at Rs 393 crore

New Delhi: Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 393.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter, led by gains from sales of land parcels.

Advertisment

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 52 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Bombay Dyeing has reported a loss of Rs 28.12 crore before exceptional items and tax in the September quarter. It has reported a gain of Rs 501.99 crore, mentioned in exceptional items.

This exceptional item "represents profit on sale of land to Goisu Realty Private Ltd in Phase-II. The receipt of consideration of Rs 537.78 crore, includes Rs 96.91 crore as additional consideration towards sale of land in Phase-I." Its revenue from operations dropped 13.61 per cent to Rs 380.63 crore in the September quarter. The same stood at Rs 440.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Advertisment

Bombay Dyeing's total expenses declined 24.55 per cent to Rs 438.4 crore in Q2FY25.

The total income of Bombay Dyeing stood at Rs 410.15 crore, down 10.3 per cent in the September quarter.

Bombay Dyeing's revenue from the real estate segment was Rs 11.06 crore.

Advertisment

While revenue from its Polyester business rose to Rs 358.45 crore against Rs 344.19 crore a year ago.

Revenue from the retail/textiles business was Rs 11.12 crore in the September quarter.

Shares of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd settled at Rs 214.15 apiece on the BSE, down 3.21 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH SHW