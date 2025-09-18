Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company appoints Rohit Santhosh as Bombay Realty CEO

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Rohit Santhosh as CEO of Bombay Realty.

In a statement, the company said that the appointment of the CEO is effective from September 18, 2025.

Rohit Santhosh has over 17 years of experience in the real estate sector.

He is a graduate of NIT Allahabad and an alumnus of the Indian School of Business (Hyderabad).

Santhosh has held key leadership roles at CapitaLand, Godrej Properties, Lodha Group and Shapoorji Pallonji. PTI MJH MJH SHW