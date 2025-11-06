Bombay Dyeing Q2 profit at Rs 4.72 cr, revenue down 4.72 pc to Rs 362.63 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Thursday reported a decline in its consolidated profit of Rs 4.72 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 473.87 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd.

This was on account of a high base in the corresponding second quarter from gains of Rs 501.99 crore from litigated matters pertaining to real estate.

The company had reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 4.82 crore as against a loss of Rs 28.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations was down 4.72 per cent to Rs 362.63 crore in the September quarter of FY26. The same stood at Rs 380.63 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Total expenses of Bombay Dyeing were at Rs 387.48 in the September quarter, down 11.6 per cent.

Its total income, which includes other income, slipped 4.37 per cent to Rs 392.22 crore in the second quarter of FY26.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, Bombay Dyeing's total consolidated income was at Rs 806.74 crore, down 8.66 per cent.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 160.25 apiece on the BSE, down 0.84 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH SHW