Bombay HC takes on record consent terms entered into by Lodha brothers

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday formally took on record the final mediation report along with the consent terms entered into by real estate businessmen Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha, marking the end of a trademark dispute between the brothers.

The court appreciated the role played by the mediator, retired Supreme Court judge Justice R V Raveendran, in the process.

"I must at this stage note the painstaking efforts of the Learned Mediator (Justice RV Raveendran), which has resulted in these consent terms being arrived at and also my deep appreciation for all the efforts taken by the Learned Mediator to bring about an amicable resolution of disputes between respondent nos 5 (Abhinandan Lodha ) and 16 (Abhishek Lodha)," said justice Arif Doctor.

The matter is now scheduled for further compliance hearing on Wednesday.

In January, Abhishek Lodha-led Macrotech Developers filed a suit in the Bombay High Court against the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) formed by his younger brother Abhinandan for alleged infringement of trademarks.

Macrotech Developers and HoABL on Monday announced, through separate statements, that they have resolved the dispute over the use of Lodha brand. PTI AVI KRK