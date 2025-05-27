Boney Kapoor's firm submits layout of International Film City project to YEIDA

Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor's company Bayview Projects LLP on Tuesday submitted the layout of the International Film City to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), an official statement issued here said.

YEIDA will now review the plan, and after necessary approvals, formal construction work will begin.

The International Film City is planned to be developed over 1,000 acres along the Yamuna Expressway at Sector-21 in Greater Noida.

The first phase will kick off on 230 acres of land with an estimated investment of Rs 1,510 crore, the statement said.

OSD (Officer on special duty) to Yamuna Authority (YEIDA) Shailendra Bhatia said Kapoor, who has taken the responsibility of building the film city, submitted the complete layout of the project on behalf of his company.

Now, the authority will review and examine the entire layout, after which they will give the necessary approval to start work, he said.

CEO, YEIDA, Arun Veer Singh made it clear that the construction will fully follow the agreement, and no changes will be accepted without approval.

Separate NOCs (no-objection certificates) will be required for approvals like parking, landscaping, and gardening.

He said that Bayview Projects LLP, selected as the highest bidder by offering 18 per cent of gross revenue share, was issued the Letter of Award last year.

On June 27, 2024, YEIDA and the concessionaire representative Kapoor signed the concession agreement. The site's right of way was transferred to the concessionaire on February 27, 2025.

The master plan of the film city was approved on January 30, 2025.

The project will be completed in three phases over the next eight years. In the first phase, construction will take place on 230 acres, and in future, expansion will happen on the remaining 770 acres in phases 2 and 3, the statement said.

In the first 155 acres, main structures like film studios, sound stages, post-production units, and a film institute will be built. Besides, on 75 acres, a commercial centre with retail, offices, and entertainment complexes will be developed, but this will start only after the film-related buildings are completed, it said.

GM of Bayview Projects LLP Rajiv Arora, according to the statement, said the construction will begin immediately after all approvals.

"We will build a film city that will fulfil Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's dreams," Arora said.

The project's foundation stone will be laid by the chief minister.

According to the statement, the proposed international film city is a historic step to make Uttar Pradesh a national and international film production hub. This project will create about 500,000 direct and indirect jobs and will take Uttar Pradesh’s economy to new heights.

The upcoming film city will also include a grand convention centre with 10,000 seats, where big film ceremonies and events will take place, a museum based on Indian cinema, a special film festival area, which will have a guest house, and an auditorium and separate accommodation facilities for artists.

It will also have small studio units with different Indian architectural styles, which could be rented for shooting or staying, apart from having large sound stages and an underwater shooting studio. PTI ABN HVA