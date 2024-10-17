Bonfiglioli holding talks to set up PCB manufacturing facility in India

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) Bonfiglioli Transmissions Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Italy-based Bonfiglioli Group, was exploring the possibilities of setting up PCB (printed circuit boards) manufacturing facility in India, a top official said on Thursday.

The company has committed investments of Rs 320 crore towards setting up an industry and automation facility in Cheyyar Tamil Nadu and also expanded its Technology and Innovation Hub in the city, Bonfiglioli India, Country Manager Kennady V Kaippally said.

"We have acquired a company engaged in PCB manufacturing in Italy. Right now, we are in the discussion stage whether to bring it to India. We are exploring the possibilities.." he told PTI here.

Currently, Bonfiglioli Transmissions has manufacturing units in and around Chennai focused on making gearboxes and gearmotors for mobile machinery, wind turbines and industrial processes.

The company also has an assembly plant in Pune which serves customers in food packaging, cement, steel, pharmaceutical, textile, material handling among others.

Top officials of Bonfiglioli including Chairwoman Sonia Bonfiglioli conducted the ground breaking ceremony for the new industry and automation facility in Cheyyar on Wednesday.

The Cheyyar facility, to be spread across 25 acre land, would be built in phases and would have about 150 people initially, he said.

"India is the best place to develop. The younger generations here have brilliant ideas. That is why we chose Cheyyar in Tamil Nadu for the facility. We are proud of this investment as this will give opportunities to young boys and girls," Sonia Bonfiglioli said.

The new facility, expected to commence operations in 2025, reinforcing Bonfiglioli's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative and solidifies its position as one of the largest gearbox manufacturers. It would cater to the growing demand for heavy-duty industrial gearboxes.

On the inauguration of Technology and Innovation Hub in Chennai, Kennady V Kaippally said they are expanding the Centre to a bigger location and would have an employee base of about 180-200 employees.

To a query, he said in two years with the new facility in Cheyyar and the Technology and Innovation Hub in Chennai, Bonfiglioli would have a total of about 500 employees.

The Technology Centre would have about 180 engineers and it would focus on research, development and offering technical support, integrating advanced technologies to create breakthrough solutions. The Centre would also house testing laboratories that could be used to simulate real field working conditions.

"The Cheyyar facility and the Bonfiglioli Technology Space position us to cater to growing local demand and meet the need for innovative solutions. Our investment in cutting-edge technologies and talent strengthens our leadership position and contributes to India's industrial development," Kaippally said. PTI VIJ ROH