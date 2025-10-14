BonV Aero conducts BVLOS drone flight over 60km with 20 kg payload

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Odisha-based deep-tech drone startup BonV Aero on Tuesday said it has successfully conducted a Beyond Visual Line of Sight flight – where pilots cannot see the drone with their own eyes – over 60 kilometres while carrying a 20-kg payload, making it the first Indian company to accomplish this feat.

The UAV mission was completed in 75 minutes at an average speed of 48 km/h, showcasing the operational maturity of BonV Aero's proprietary propulsion and energy systems, designed specifically for high-endurance, high-payload applications, it stated.

The achievement positions the platform at the forefront of India's unmanned logistics revolution, with wide-ranging implications for defence, disaster relief, and remote-area connectivity, the company said.

"It's the first time a domestic UAV has demonstrated this level of range and payload together in a BVLOS flight. We're ready to take drone-based logistics beyond test beds and into real-world missions," said Satyabrata Satapathy, Co-founder and CEO, BonV Aero.

Built for critical last-mile delivery, battlefield resupply, and operations in challenging terrains, BonV Aero said its heavy-lift platform offers a reliable alternative where traditional infrastructure or air transport is impractical.

"We're building for India's toughest geographies, where roads end and helicopters are expensive or risky. This milestone proves we can deliver meaningful payloads over long distances, safely and repeatedly," said Gaurav Achha, Co-founder and co-CEO.

This latest breakthrough builds on BonV Aero's high-altitude world record set in 2023, when the machine lifted 30 kg of cargo at 19,024 feet (5,799 metres) at Umling La Pass, Ladakh, outperforming legacy rotary aircraft in similar conditions, the company said.