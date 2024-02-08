Book discusses dynamic world of salesmanship

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) A new book looks at the lives and challenges faced by countless sales professionals, from shop assistants to door-to-door salespeople and the crucial roles they play in organisations.

Advertisment

"Tales of Sales" by Priyaranjan Kumar weaves an interesting narrative around the dynamic world of salesmanship.

Kumar, founder of Ground Up Consulting, tells the stories by drawing on his 20 years of sales experience. His first-person narratives offer a glimpse into the various moments of a sales professional's life.

"I want to touch 1 million students and professionals through my stories to help them find joy in their sales careers," says Kumar, who has held leadership positions in blue-chip MNCs and conglomerates, including Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Nivea, Snapdeal and Guardian Pharmacy.

Advertisment

"This book not only talks about sales leadership but also about the role of trust in organisations," says Preeti Chaturvedi, CEO of The Sunflower Seeds.

Sales, often overlooked and stigmatised, is portrayed as the lifeblood of any organisation. The author draws a parallel with a fast bowler's role in cricket, emphasising that while batters enjoy the glamour, it is the workhorses like salespeople who are essential for a team's success.

"Tales of Sales" comprises 15 stories, each drawn from the author's own experiences in the sales world. The narratives focus on qualities and attributes that successful salespeople should embrace, transcending sectors, organisations, and geographies. PTI ZMN RDS RDS