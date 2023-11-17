Book focused on success of super apps launched in Singapore

Singapore, Nov 17 (PTI) A book focused on super apps that have the potential to disrupt traditional finance with its ability to reach the unbanked and underbanked women, youth, and small and medium enterprises in emerging and frontier markets was launched here on Friday.

Advertisment

A super app is a mobile or web application that combines multiple services into one platform -- sometimes called multi-service tech platforms.

The book titled 'One Stop' has been authored by Indian lawyer-turned-fintech entrepreneur Neha Mehta during the ongoing Singapore Fintech Festival and unpacks the history of super apps and examines their adoption and popularity in the Eastern world versus the Western world.

"The book One Stop unpacks the history of super apps and examines their adoption and popularity in the Eastern world versus the Western world. Super Apps can potentially create an inclusive and sustainable world for all, in a future that looks increasingly digital. It covers stories of Grab, GoTo, and WeChat and has exclusive interviews and insights from founders, regulators and investors,” said Mehta, founder and CEO of FemTech Partners in Singapore.

Advertisment

Talking about the significance of the book, she said that the global app industry is growing every day.

“The global app industry grows every day, with apps that help meet our needs effortlessly, whether it's payments, shopping, healthcare, audio, or video streaming,” said Mehta, who also teaches Fintech and financial inclusion at Nanyang Technological University of Singapore.

“All sales proceeds are committed to Narayan Seva Ashram Deoghar, Jharkhand, for girl education,” Mehta told PTI.

She elaborated that tech giants and FinTechs are aggressively working on ways to capture a large market share of the pie.

“Super App is a marketplace for services and offerings, they allow users to access several services from one single application. It's a closed ecosystem of many apps that offer a seamless, integrated, and efficient experience,” she said. PTI GS RUP RUP RUP