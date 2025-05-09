Indian booking platforms halt new travel offerings to Turkey, Azerbaijan

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, various online booking platforms on Friday announced suspension of new travel offerings to countries, including Turkey and Azerbaijan for their "support" to Pakistan and advised customers to avoid "non-essential" travel to these destinations, while urging Indians to exercise "utmost caution" before planning trips to sensitive regions.

Cox & Kings said it has decided to temporarily pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkey.

"In light of recent developments, we have decided to pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey. This decision is driven by our commitment to uphold principles that matter deeply to us and the people of our country. We also advise Indian travellers to exercise discretion and avoid any non-essential travel to these destinations until there is greater clarity and alignment in the broader geopolitical environment," said Karan Agarwal, Director, Cox & Kings.

"Travel Advisory - Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India & Pakistan, travellers are urged to stay aware. As Turkey & Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary," EaseMyTrip said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday evening.

Travel Advisory!!!



Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India & Pakistan, travellers are urged to stay aware.



As Turkey & Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary.



Stay informed. Travel… pic.twitter.com/gmdieqjyFH — EaseMyTrip.com (@EaseMyTrip) May 8, 2025

EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti also took to X, saying he was "deeply concerned" by the recent developments and advising all its customers to exercise utmost caution and stay updated on official travel advisories before planning trips to sensitive regions.

Deeply concerned by the recent developments. At EaseMyTrip, the safety of travellers is our top priority. We advise all our customers to exercise utmost caution and stay updated on official travel advisories before planning trips to sensitive regions.#TravelSafe #PahalgamAttack… https://t.co/OD5BlahUBo — Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) May 8, 2025

Travomint said the company has suspended the sale of all travel packages to Turkey and Azerbaijan to support Indians' call for boycotting these two countries.

"Due to the escalating tensions with Pakistan and countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan supporting it, we at Travomint have taken a firm and responsible stand. We have decided to support the Indians' call for boycotting Turkey and Azerbaijan. With immediate effect, Travomint has suspended the sale of all travel packages to these countries," Travomint Chairman and CEO Alok K Singh said in a statement.

In addition to this, he said, no cancellation fees will be charged on existing bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Emergency flight bookings will be available in case of any emergency or urgent need, Singh said.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) and Hotel And Restaurant Association (Western India) - HRAWI spokesperson Pradeep Shetty shared that there have been cancellations for hotels in states including Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, among others.

"There are cancellations... We are observing the situation closely," he told PTI.

India on Wednesday carried out strikes on nine sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, marking its deepest strikes inside Pakistan in decades, in retaliation for a deadly terrorist attack two weeks before. Thereafter, Pakistan attempted to unleash drones and missiles at Indian military targets in more than a dozen cities and towns, many of them home to air force bases. The Indian Army said the attacks were "effectively repulsed".