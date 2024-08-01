BookMyForex rolls out zero fee remittance, bundled deals for Indian students

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) BookMyForex, an online retail foreign exchange platform, on Thursday launched a product for Indian students heading abroad as the new academic term begins.

BookMyForex Student Offer includes zero fee remittances with a guarantee of the exact amount for transfers up to 1,000 units in any currency, the company said in a statement.

It also provides up to Rs 5,000 cashback on international money transfers, it said.

Additionally, it said students can avail up to 25 per cent discount offer on international flights and hotels if they book it from a specified website.

This offer is available for all bookings made through the BookMyForex website or mobile app, it said.

"We have seen that many students require small remittances of under USD 1,000 equivalent to obtain prospectuses, make small payments for assistance with writing admission-related essays, filling out complex forms etc. Transfer charges and intermediary fees levied by most banks can often exceed Rs 1,000 and can be quite burdensome for the student," Sudarshan Motwani, Founder and CEO of BookMyForex.com, said.

He said this initiative will waive all remittance charges, both for Indian and international banks, for all cross-border wire transfers up to USD 1,000 or 1,000 units of any foreign currency.

The ‘BookMyForex Student Offer’ is a limited-time promotion, valid up to September 30, 2024.

During this period, all money transfer bookings made via the BookMyForex website or app will be eligible for zero transfer fees, cashback rewards and bundled student-centric deals. PTI DP SHW