'Booming Brands': Book traces stories of 11 successful 'Made in India' brands

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) From online ticketing platform BookMyShow to food delivery app Zomato and baby products startup FirstCry, a new book "Booming Brands" released on Monday traces the inspiring journeys of 11 'Made in India' brands.

Advertisment

Besides recounting stories of the successful business ventures, the book, written by author and brand expert Harsh Pamnani, gives insight into the people behind these brands.

"'Booming Brands' is a passionate initiative to showcase invaluable lessons from the hard-earned success of new-age Indian brands across various industries and domains. It aims to be an invaluable resource for entrepreneurs and marketers looking to establish resilient brands in the competitive Indian market," Pamnani said in a statement.

The 11 brands featured in the book include Jayaashree by Arunachalam Muruganantham, Shaadi.com, Paper Boat, Goli Vada Pav, BYJU'S, Su-Kam, FirstCry, Elephant Design and PaGaLGuY.

Advertisment

"What sparked Ashish Hemrajani's idea of an online ticketing business, BookMyShow, at a time when Indians had not yet moved their lives online? or What made the founders of Zomato and BYJU’S think that food and education can be delivered to people’s doorstep (or their screens)?," are among the questions the new book aims to answer.

According to publishing house Westland Books, the book is a fun, informative read, and blends "business lessons for new-age entrepreneurs with insights into the humans behind these remarkable brands".

"This book will appeal especially to those with entrepreneurial aspirations, but anyone and everyone with a keen interest in learning how successful brands are built," it added.

While Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico, called the book a "highly relevant read", Ronnie Screwvala, chairperson and co-founder of upGrad, termed it an "essential handbook" for anyone interested in understanding how to create an admirable brand from scratch.

"There are many 'Made in India' brands that are getting noticed at the global stage, but their journeys are mostly unnoticed. Harsh has done a great job by bringing together these journeys in the form of referable case studies," Screwvala said. PTI MG SHD SHD