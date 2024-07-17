Boon raises USD 5 mn in funding led by Spanish Roca Group Ventures

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Water technology startup Boon has raised USD 5 million, (around Rs 42 crore) in a mix of equity and debt funding round, the company said on Wednesday.

The funding was led by Spanish Roca Group Ventures, and Roca Group's Venturing Fund, among others.

It is the first-ever investment from Roca in a startup in India, according to the statement.

Roca has earlier acquired Parryware in India in 2008.

Co-founded by IIT Kanpur alumnus Vibha Tripathi and PennState alumnus Advait Kumar in 2015, Boon helps purifiers to monitor the quality of every single drop of water with app-based quality adjustments.

Boon uses its patented technologies as predictive filter maintenance using AI.

***** *Ninecamp Ventures raises USD 2 mn Food and beverage firm Ninecamp Ventures has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 16 crore) in a funding round from angel and non-institutional investors.

The funding round witnessed participation from a cohort of esteemed investors, including Mohit Gupta, Gaurav Gupta (Former Zomato co-founders), Vikram Chopra, Ruchit Agarwal, Mehul Agrawal, Gajendra Jangid (Founders, Cars 24), Vir Das (Comedian, Actor), and Divine (Musician), Atul Singh (Ex-Chairman, Coca-Cola Asia Pacific), Dharmil Sheth (Co-founder, PharmEasy), Utsav Somani (ex AngelList), Ritesh Kumar (Managing Director, DS Group), Aaditya Mittal (Founder, Punnya).