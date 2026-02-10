Boost mining, exploration to meet future critical mineral needs: NITI report

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Government think tank NITI Aayog has stressed the need to strengthen domestic exploration and mining to meet India's future critical minerals needs.

In a report, NITI Aayog suggested building domestic innovation and technology capability by establishing a mission-oriented critical raw materials R&D framework.

To strengthen domestic exploration and mining, the report released on Tuesday, suggested introducing a conditional First Come, First Served (FCFS) access for early-stage exploration of priority Critical Energy Transition Minerals with milestones, data disclosure and rights-based progression.

NITI Aayog further suggested diversifying international supply sources and reducing import risk by classifying minerals by concentration and geopolitical exposure and tailoring overseas engagement accordingly.

In a 133-page report, the think tank has stressed unlocking reliable secondary feedstock for critical Energy Transition Minerals by permitting controlled imports of high-value scrap, enabling authorised access to mine tailings and legacy waste, and undertaking a national assessment of tailings potential.

It has also proposed for establishment of a National Critical Raw Material (CRM) Analytical Strategy Unit Improve calibration and coordination of policy and market instruments.

India's critical minerals challenge is defined by a combination of rapidly rising demand, high import dependence, concentrated global supply chains, long development timelines and increasing expectations around environmental and social performance.

While multiple initiatives address parts of this challenge, supply security will ultimately depend on how well demand growth, domestic capacity creation, international engagement, innovation and governance are aligned over time. NITI Aayog has said.

Inputs such as technology-specific deployment trajectories (solar, wind, battery storage, electrolysers) and derived Electric Vehicle (EV) sales from the other working groups are used to assess mineral requirements.

The analysis further examines how this demand can be met through domestic resources and reserves, while accounting for import exposure, geopolitical risk, and policy instruments, including the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM). It considers circularity potential and Research and Development (R&D) readiness in processing/recycling.

Even where domestic resources exist (e.g., copper/graphite), bottlenecks in exploration, mine operationalisation, refining and recycling slow value chain development. Private participation, too, remains constrained by commercial risk and permitting frictions, NITI Aayog said. PTI ABI ABI MR