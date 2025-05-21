Borana Weaves IPO subscribed 29.46 times on Day 2 of offer

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The initial public offer of Borana Weaves, producer of high quality microfilament woven fabrics, got subscribed 29.46 times on the day two of bidding on Wednesday.
The Rs 144.89-crore initial share sale received bids for 10,87,07,430 shares against 36,89,457 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 77.16 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors received 53.07 times subscription. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1.76 times.
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of up to 67,08,000 equity shares has a price range of Rs 205-216 per share.
Beeline Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager to the offer. PTI SUM HVA