BorderPlus partners with NSDC to enable Indian healthcare workers for global careers

Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Global workforce solutions provider BorderPlus on Thursday said it has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), as a non-funded partner, to equip Indian healthcare workers with German language training.

This partnership is set to create a structured and credible pathway for Indian caregivers, including nurses and other healthcare professionals, addressing challenges that many candidates face when seeking international employment, BorderPlus said in a statement.

Through this initiative, BorderPlus and NSDC will work together to bridge skill gaps and enhance prospects for Indian talent in global markets and enable them to secure employment opportunities in Germany and the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).

"We are committed to ensuring that Indian talent moving abroad are equipped with the right skills to thrive in international job markets. Our mission aligns with BorderPlus' vision of providing Indian healthcare workers with high-quality training and career pathways. Together, we look forward to enabling positive career outcomes for Indian professionals," NSDC CEO Ved Mani Tiwari stated.

Over 35 million Indians live abroad, contributing USD 125-130 billion in remittances.

"We are excited about this partnership with NSDC. We aim to engage closely with NSDC to build a stronger ecosystem that empowers skilled professionals to access the right opportunities abroad," BorderPlus co-founders Ayush and Mayank added.