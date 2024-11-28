Borosil Renewables board appoints Melwyn Moses as CEO

New Delhi: Borosil Renewables on Thursday said its board has approved the appointment of Melwyn Moses as the Chief Executive Officer, effective December 2, 2024.

Moses is joining the company from UPL Corporation, where he held pivotal roles such as Global HSE Head and Global Formulations Head, a BSE filing stated.

He was also previously associated with Merisant, Zeneca & Syngenta, Pepsico India Holdings, and REIL Products Ltd, it stated.

"Board of Directors, at their meeting held today, i.e. November 28, 2024, have approved the appointment of Melwyn Moses as the Chief Executive Officer of the company (Key Managerial Personnel) with effect from December 02, 2024," the filing said.

Moses is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from AK College of Engineering and has also completed the Senior Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Business School.

His exceptional track record includes significant achievements in cost reduction, technology adaptation, and sustainability initiatives, it said.