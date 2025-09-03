Borosil Renewables' June quarter loss widens to Rs 203.48 cr

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Borosil Renewables on Wednesday reported its consolidated loss widening to Rs 203.48 crore for the June quarter, impacted by lower income.

It had reported a loss of Rs 14.23 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income declined to Rs 352.86 crore in the first quarter from Rs 374.32 crore a year ago.

Part of the Borosil Group, Borosil Renewables is a leading solar glass manufacturer.