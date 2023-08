New Delhi: Borosil Renewables Ltd on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 11.53 crore for the quarter ended June 30, on account of increased expenses.

It had clocked Rs 30.10 crore net profit during the April-June period of the 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income, however, grew to Rs 362.46 crore as compared to Rs 173.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Expense rose to Rs 369.46 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 132.86 crore a year ago.