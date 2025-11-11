Borosil Renewables posts Rs 61.57 cr net profit in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Borosil Renewables on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 61.57 crore in the September quarter, aided by reduced expenses.

It had clocked a net loss of Rs 13.12 crore in the July-September quarter FY25, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company saw its total income grow to Rs 380.68 crore during the second quarter from Rs 378.25 crore in the year-ago period.

During the reporting quarter, the company trimmed expenses to Rs 286.15 crore from Rs 386.63 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI ABI ABI SHW