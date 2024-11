New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Borosil Renewables Ltd on Monday reported a Rs 13.12 crore consolidated loss for the September 2024 quarter.

It had posted Rs 30.47 crore profit for the quarter ended September 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income fell to Rs 378.25 crore from Rs 406.31 crore in the second quarter last fiscal.

Borosil Renewables is into manufacturing of solar glass.