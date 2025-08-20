Borzo aims 25 pc growth in India over next 12 months

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Delivery services provider Borzo (Wefast) on Wednesday said it is targeting a 25 per cent growth in India over the next 12 months amid its renewed focus on smaller businesses and successful replication of its growth strategies in key markets.

The company also said it aims to double its market share in Pune and Bengaluru -- where it is actively experimenting to fine-tune its operations, improve customer experience, and differentiate itself from the competition -- by the end of this year and learnings from these initiatives will be applied across its operations in other key Indian markets.

While the Indian delivery market is becoming increasingly competitive, Borzo is well-positioned to thrive and lead, the company said.

The company's lean structure, international expertise, building trusted relationships with couriers, championing fair compensation, and ensuring an ecosystem where efficiency and empathy go hand in hand, along with innovative product offerings, provide the company with a significant advantage, it added.

A core component of Borzo's India strategy, which is its largest market, is the expansion of its targeted product offerings. It is making strategic investments, aiming to quadruple volumes in Mumbai by the end of the year and expand to Delhi, it noted.

Borzo operates across 23 cities in India, and has a strong footprint in Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, and Turkey.

While the company's core business has consistently grown by at least 10 per cent annually, it is now aiming for an accelerated growth rate of 25 per cent year-on-year across India within the next 12 months, the firm said.

Borzo said it is integrating advanced AI to streamline operations, enhance product precision, and offer tailored solutions for India's thriving small and medium enterprise (SME) ecosystem.

"India is not just our largest market, it is our most dynamic growth frontier. We are deeply committed to empowering India's SME ecosystem by pairing our global delivery intelligence with a hyper-local, AI-driven approach," said Alina Kisina, CEO at Borzo.

With smarter logistics and tailored solutions, the company is not just accelerating deliveries, but also boosting business growth across the country, she added.