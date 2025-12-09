Bosch Home Comfort India signs pact with Gujarat to establish skill development centres

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Bosch Home Comfort India (earlier known as Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India) on Tuesday announced the signing of an MoU with the Gujarat government to establish HVAC Skill Development Centres.

The collaboration with the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED), Gujarat government, will see the establishment of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Skill Development Centres across Northern Gujarat, with the nodal centre set to open at the Ganpat University in Mehsana within the next 3-6 months, the company said in a statement.

This partnership aims to deliver specialised technical training, enhance employability, and foster entrepreneurship in the HVAC sector, it added.

The centre aims to train over 2,000 students and technicians across residential and commercial HVAC segments.

Bosch Home Comfort India Managing Director Sanjay Sudhakaran said: "Through this partnership, we are not just addressing the urgent need for skilled HVAC professionals but also empowering local talent to drive innovation and sustainability in the sector.

The centre's curriculum will be jointly developed by experts from Bosch Home Comfort India Limited, Ganpat University, and CED, fully aligned with NSDC standards. PTI KRH KRH SHW