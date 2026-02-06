Bosch Ltd Q3 net profit up 15.15 pc at Rs 532.1 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Technology and services supplier Bosch Ltd on Friday reported a 16.15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 532.1 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, riding on higher demand for key components in passenger cars and off-highway segments.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 458.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 4,885.6 crore as against Rs 4,465.7 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 4,376.2 crore as compared to Rs 3,990.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the performance, Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India, and Managing Director, Bosch Ltd, said, "Our business development reflects strong sales growth across key components in passenger cars and off-highway segments, in line with the overall growth in the automotive sector." He further said, "This performance highlights our strategic focus on market leadership and operational efficiency, despite supply chain issues in the quarter." Bosch Ltd said in the third quarter that overall product sales of the automotive segment increased by 18.5 per cent compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The power solutions business grew by 19.5 per cent mainly on account of growth in passenger cars and off-highway segments, it added.

The two-wheeler business grew by 58.3 per cent, mainly due to higher sales of exhaust gas sensors as a result of the ramp-up for OBDII norm implementation from April 1,2025, the company said.

Mobility aftermarket business grew by 5.3 per cent on account of GST reforms, strong growth in OE segment, and growth across key product groups of diesel, wipers and braking systems, it added.

On the outlook, Mudlapur said,"We anticipate continued positive momentum in the automotive sector and remain optimistic of businesses delivering well in the next quarter." The company will continue to focus on leveraging a favourable product mix and advancing future-ready technologies to drive growth amid an evolving market and capitalise on increased consumer demand, he added.