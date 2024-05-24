Bosch profit rises 41 pc to Rs 564 cr in Q4; total income at Rs 4,459 cr

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Auto components maker Bosch on Friday reported a 41 per cent increase in consolidated net profit after tax Rs 564 crore for the March quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 399 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 4,459 crore for the period under review as compared with Rs 4,199 crore in the same quarter of FY23, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,490 crore as against Rs 1,424 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 17,449 crore in FY24 as against Rs 15,402 crore in FY23.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 170 per share for the year.

"We concluded FY23-24 with a strong performance and considerable revenue growth, despite multiple headwinds that plagued the industry," Bosch Managing Director Guruprasad Mudlapur said.

The resilient uptick was fuelled by increased demand for passenger cars and consumer goods product segment, he added. PTI MSS TRB