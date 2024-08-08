Both Kerala, TN can work together to attract investments, industrial development: Kerala Minister

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) Kerala is not merely an exotic holiday destination but has vast potential for investments in diverse sectors, Kerala’s Industries Minister P Rajeev said here on Thursday and suggested that both his state and Tamil Nadu could work together to attract industrial development.

Kerala, he said was 'Numero Uno' in the country in terms of sustainable growth and both the states could work together to attract more industries.

"Kerala and Tamil Nadu are not competing. We can support big industries... You have automobile industry, we have automotive technology industry. The two states can grow together, work together and attract more industries," Rajeev, who also holds the Law and Coir portfolios, said at Kerala's first investors' roadshow here.

The two states can work together to facilitate industries that require vast chunks of land, he said and recalled the efforts taken by his government to allocate land for industrial projects, to provide quick clearances to establish new ventures, and to remove bureaucratic red-tapism, and in setting up a statutory grievance redressal system.

"There's a perception that Kerala is good for tourism, education and social service. But our state is good for industries too. We are contributing four percent to the GDP," he said.

The numerous initiatives by the Kerala government ensured the registration of about 2.56 lakh MSMEs in two years' time, the minister said and added that many new policies on export import, Artificial Intelligence, logistics, high tech manufacturing, etc., will be unveiled soon.

"We will host the first international robotic conference in Kochi on August 23. Also national and international roadshows will be held in Mumbai, Delhi, Japan, Dubai, and Saudi to attract investments into Kerala," Rajeev said.

Also, on the cards is organising an international global investors' meet, he added.

Kerala Principal Secretary for Industries & Commerce A P M Mohammed Hanish said 22 sectors, including AI, aerospace and defence, Ayurveda, biotechnology, and tourism and hospitality have been identified as priority sectors for investments. PTI JSP ANE