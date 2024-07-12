Bounce Infinity partners Zapp EV for contract manufacturing

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Electric scooter maker Bounce Infinity on Friday said it has partnered with Zapp Electric Vehicles Group for contract manufacturing for the latter's electric vehicles (EVs).

Under the agreement, Bounce Infinity will provide contract manufacturing services for Zapp's EVs based on the specifications provided by Zapp, the company said in a statement.

Bounce Infinity will produce Zapp's electric two-wheelers from its Bhiwadi plant, and will also support Zapp EV in obtaining the necessary approvals for homologating its products for sale in India, it added.

"By combining our manufacturing strengths with Zapp's innovative product lineup, we aim to make India a two-wheeler manufacturing hub for the entire world," Bounce Infinity CEO and Co-Founder Vivekananda Hallekare said.

Commenting on the partnership, Zapp EV Founder and CEO Swin Chatsuwan said, "Bounce's manufacturing expertise and market presence in India is expected to accelerate Zapp's commercial rollout in key urban areas in the country." The collaboration aims to enhance the assembly and distribution of Zapp's i300 electric urban motorcycle in India, the statement said.

Additionally, both companies will explore the possibility of a distribution partnership to further enhance the availability of Zapp's products across India, it added.

Bounce Infinity has over 70 dealerships across the country and is also rapidly scaling its swap network. PTI RKL TRB