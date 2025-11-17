BOUNCEinc takes 60K sq ft space in M3M India's Gurugram project for indoor recreation centre

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) BOUNCEinc has taken a 60,000 sq ft area in realty firm M3M India's commercial project in Gurugram to launch an indoor recreation space.

In a statement on Monday, Stratospheric Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which holds exclusive rights for BOUNCE in India, said it has partnered with M3M India to launch indoor recreation space at 'M3M Corner Walk' project at Sector 74 in Gurugram.

The company has invested around Rs 15 crore to start this indoor recreation centre.

"Through our collaboration with M3M, we have converted a traditional multiplex area into a world-class trampoline and adventure park that aligns perfectly with Gurugram’s evolving lifestyle ecosystem," said Keyur Nagori, Director, Stratospheric Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

BOUNCEinc has a presence in 18 countries and over 80 venues worldwide.