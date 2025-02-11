BP inks pact with EIL to collaborate on oil, gas and refining activities

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Global oil major BP Plc has signed an agreement with Engineers India Ltd to work together on identifying the capability to support oil, gas and refining activities, the two firms said on Tuesday.

BP is an international energy company and is vertically integrated, operating in all areas of the oil and gas industry, including exploration and extraction, refining, distribution and marketing, power generation, and trading. Engineers India Limited (EIL) is a total solutions engineering consultancy company providing design, engineering, procurement, construction and integrated project management services from concept to commissioning with the highest quality and safety standards.

The MoU (memorandum of understanding) was signed on the sidelines of the India Energy Week (IEW) here.

"As per the MoU, joint working teams will be formed to discuss other opportunities/ projects that will contribute to technical support for BP's global assets across its refining, terminals and pipelines, oil and gas and offshore/subsea portfolio. Opportunities in other energy vectors may also be added as future scope," the two firms said in a statement.

The MoU is valid for three years under which both companies have agreed to work together in the areas identified.