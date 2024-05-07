BPCL, HPCL to consider bonus share issue this week

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Oil refining and fuel marketing companies Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will this week consider issuing bonus shares to their shareholders.

Advertisment

In separate filings to the stock exchanges, the two firms said their boards will meet on May 9 to consider and approve the issuance of bonus shares.

A bonus issue, also known as a scrip issue or a capitalization issue, is an offer of free additional shares to existing shareholders. It increases a company's outstanding shares but not its market capitalisation.

Companies issue bonus shares to make their stock more attractive for retail investors, provide an alternative to a cash dividend, and/or reflect a position of financial health.

Advertisment

If approved, this would be the fifth bonus issue by BPCL, the last being in July 2017. In the case of HPCL, it will be the third time the company will be distributing bonus shares to its shareholders.

HPCL had previously, in July 2017, given bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, entitling shareholders to receive one additional share for every two shares held. Prior to that in September 2016, the firm had issued bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1.

BPCL on the other hand had issued a 1:2 bonus share in July 2017. Prior to that, it had given a bonus share in the ratio of 1:1 (one free share for every share held) on three occasions - July 2016, July 2012 and December 2000.

Advertisment

In a stock exchange filing, HPCL said its board is meeting on May 9 to approve financial results for the 2023-24 fiscal and fourth quarter that ended March 31.

"...the Board will also consider a proposal for recommendation of Bonus Equity Share subject to the approval of Members of the Company, including fixation of Record Date for the said Bonus Issue," it said.

Separately, BPCL said its board will meet on May 9 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, and also to consider the recommendation of final dividend.

"It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company may consider the issue of Bonus Shares in the aforesaid Board Meeting," BPCL said. PTI ANZ ANZ SHW