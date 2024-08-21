BPCL launches aerial seeding through drones to reforest hills in Bihar

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Wednesday announced a significant afforestation initiative in Bihar, aimed at enhancing the state's green cover.

The project, dubbed "Aranya," will see the deployment of 1,00,000 seedballs across three key forest regions in the state, covering an area of 50 hectares, the PSU said in a statement.

In collaboration with the Bihar government and an NGO partner, BPCL will focus its efforts on the Umga Pahadi in the Madanpur Forest of Aurangabad, the Rajauli Forest Area in Nawada, and the Brahmyoni, Dungeshwari, Pretshila, and Barabar Hills in Gaya, it said.

BPCL said the initiative, part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), will utilise aerial seeding technology through drone deployment, which will allow for efficient and effective reforestation in areas that are otherwise difficult to reach.

This approach aims to restore forest cover and promote environmental awareness while creating economic opportunities for the local communities.

BPCL's Head of CSR, Raman Malik, said, "Planting trees is one of the most impactful ways to contribute to environmental sustainability and support local communities. By engaging in afforestation projects like Aranya, we not only enhance the green cover but also foster a sense of responsibility towards nature." PTI LUX DR