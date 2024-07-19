BPCL Q1 net profit slumps 73 pc to Rs 2,842 crore

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Friday reported a massive 73 per cent drop in its net profit in the June quarter as refinery margins fell and a fuel price reduction slashed marketing margins.

The consolidated net profit of Rs 2,841.55 crore in April-June -- the first quarter of the current 2024-25 fiscal year -- was compared to a profit of Rs 10,644.30 crore a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Net profit also declined sequentially. BPCL had a net profit of Rs 4,789.57 crore in January-March.

Pre-tax earnings from downstream fuel retailing businesses slumped 70 per cent to Rs 4,255.73 crore.

The company and other state-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had last year made extraordinary gains from holding petrol and diesel prices despite a drop in cost. The price freeze was justified in the name of recovering losses BPCL and other two retailers had suffered in the previous year when they did not raise retail prices despite a surge in cost.

The gains arising from the price freeze were eroded with petrol and diesel prices being cut by Rs 2 per litre each just before general elections were announced. This together with a drop in product cracks or margins on relatively stable crude oil prices led to fall in profits.

Cracks -- the difference between raw material crude oil and final product price -- have shrunk from highs of 2022-23. At the same time crude oil prices have stabilised in the range of USD 82-85 per barrel.

BPCL earned USD 7.86 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the quarter as compared to a gross refining margin of USD 12.64 per barrel in the same period last year.

Its refinery run or throughput was almost unchanged at 10.11 million tonnes, while market sales was slightly up at 13.16 million tonnes when compared to 12.75 million tonnes products sold in April-June 2023.

Sales growth, according to the filing, was 3.22 per cent in April-June this year while a year ago it was 8.42 per cent.

Revenue from operations was almost unchanged at Rs 1.28 lakh crore.

EBITDA for the current quarter of FY 24-25 at Rs 6,156.28 crore was lower than Rs 16,301.77 crore in corresponding quarter of FY 23-24 (April 2023 to March 2024 fiscal year). EBITDA margin was at 4.81 per cent in the current quarter of FY 24-25 vs 12.71 per cent in Q1 FY 23-24.

"We have achieved our highest ever average ethanol blending percentage of 14.14 per cent during Q1 FY 24-25," a company statement said.

Ethanol extracted from sugarcane and foodgrains is blended in petrol with a view to cut reliance on imported oil.

India is more than 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its need for crude oil -- the raw material for making petrol and diesel.

BPCL said it added 171 new fuel stations in April-June, taking its network strength to 22,011. Also, 35 CNG stations were commissioned, taking the total CNG stations to 2,064 as on June 30, 2024. PTI ANZ HVA