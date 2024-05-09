BPCL Q4 net profit falls 30%; company announces 1:1 bonus issue

New Delhi: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday reported a 30 per cent fall in its March quarter net profit on lower refining margins and announced one bonus share for each share held.

Its consolidated net profit of Rs 4,789.57 crore in January-March -- the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal -- was compared to Rs 6,870.47 crore in the same period of the preceding financial year, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

BPCL board also approved a 1:1 bonus issue -- 1 additional share for each share held.

Turnover was almost flat at Rs 1.32 lakh crore when compared to Rs 1.34 lakh crore in January-March 2023.

For the full 2023-24 fiscal, BPCL reported a record net profit of Rs 26,858.84 crore as opposed to a profit of Rs 2,131.05 crore in the previous year.