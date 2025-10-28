BPCL signs pacts with OIL, NRL, FACT

Hyderabad, Oct 28 (PTI) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Tuesday signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Oil India Limited (OIL), Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT).

BPCL and OIL signed a non-binding MoU to explore collaboration in developing the former’s upcoming Greenfield Refinery and Petrochemical Complex near Ramayapatnam Port in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, a release from BPCL said.

In another major development, BPCL, OIL, and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) signed a tripartite MoU to facilitate efficient evacuation of petroleum products following NRL’s expansion from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA.

The agreement covers the joint construction of a 700-km cross-country product pipeline from Siliguri to Mughalsarai via Muzaffarpur, with an estimated investment of Rs 3,500 crore. The pipeline, designed to transport Motor Spirit (MS), High-Speed Diesel (HSD) and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), will be jointly owned by BPCL (50 per cent), with OIL and NRL sharing the remaining 50 per cent.

Furthering its green energy and waste-to-energy initiatives, BPCL signed an MoU with Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) for the supply and trading of Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) and Liquid Fermented Organic Manure (LFOM) produced from BPCL’s upcoming Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)-based Compressed Biogas (CBG) Plant at Brahmapuram, near Kochi Refinery.

The MoUs were signed at the 28th Energy Technology Meet 2025 being held here in the august presence of Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG). PTI GDK KH